Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.73

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.73 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 42746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.10.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.