Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.57. 11,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 307,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.