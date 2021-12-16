Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 53,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

