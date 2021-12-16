Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,740 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

