Axe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53,680.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Axe has a market cap of $99,017.35 and $53,680.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00396201 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

