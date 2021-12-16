Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 857.0 days.

Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

