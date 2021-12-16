Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $97.61 or 0.00205173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $5.95 billion and $218.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006565 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

