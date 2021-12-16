Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in November

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 531.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZIHF. Societe Generale raised Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AZIHF stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

