Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) rose 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,402,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,609,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.