B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 76.7% in November

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the November 15th total of 21,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,847,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 609,682 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $7,911,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 893,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,988. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

