BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Achieves $9.99 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $310,247.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00205686 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

