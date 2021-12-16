Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

