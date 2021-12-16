Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,022 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $61,804,000.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

BALY opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

