Bancor (BNT) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $774.22 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00006847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bancor

Bancor is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 236,077,111 coins. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

