Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,519,818 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.84% of Equity Residential worth $818,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.72.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

