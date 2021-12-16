Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 455,882 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.53% of State Street worth $715,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 39.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.