Bank of America Corp DE Buys 619,188 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.51% of TE Connectivity worth $669,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,987,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after acquiring an additional 452,487 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,243,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

TEL stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

