Bank of America Corp DE Buys 81,156 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.31% of AON worth $706,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $295.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.44 and a 200-day moving average of $276.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.