Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $624,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

