Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 62.64% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $652,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

