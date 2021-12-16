Bank of America Corp DE Has $702.70 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 28.14% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $702,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 244,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

