Bank of America Corp DE Has $716.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.67% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $716,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,122,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

