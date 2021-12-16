Bank of America Corp DE Has $752.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.80% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $752,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $54.75.

