Bank of America Corp DE Has $776.69 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.04% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $776,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.92 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77.

