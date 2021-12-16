Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.40% of VICI Properties worth $732,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

