Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.31% of Entergy worth $663,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

