Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of Public Storage worth $604,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Public Storage stock opened at $361.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $363.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

