Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 11.02% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $705,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 145,194 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 860.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

