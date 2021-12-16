Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,846,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of America worth $653,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

BAC stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

