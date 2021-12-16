Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,304,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $611,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $116.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $274.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.