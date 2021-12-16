Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,845 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.46% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $785,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,051,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $611.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.18 and a 200-day moving average of $641.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

