Bank of America Corp DE Sells 536,926 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.44% of Kimberly-Clark worth $646,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

