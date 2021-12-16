Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,705 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,451,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $733,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

