Bank of America Corp DE Sells 63,522 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.02% of Waste Management worth $604,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

