Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,572 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.63% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $637,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Amundi bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $687.21 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $689.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.85. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

