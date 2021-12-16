Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Equinix worth $675,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $817.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $797.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

