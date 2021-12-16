Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,668. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.