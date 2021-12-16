Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

