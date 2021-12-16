Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

