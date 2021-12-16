Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 539.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 16.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

