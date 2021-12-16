Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
Shares of Baozun stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 539.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 16.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
