Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stake Raised by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 342.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,150 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group makes up about 2.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.36% of Barnes Group worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Truist dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

