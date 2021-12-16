BarterTrade One Day Volume Reaches $94,286.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One BarterTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $508,738.61 and approximately $94,286.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00205239 BTC.

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

