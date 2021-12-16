Base Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $680,142.23 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $680,142.23 and $9,771.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00205239 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

