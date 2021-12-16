Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

BASFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

