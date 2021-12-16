BASIC Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.57 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

