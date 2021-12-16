Bata Trading Up 30.5% This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 90.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $162,222.79 and approximately $62.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bata has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00312745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

