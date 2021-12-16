Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 78,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 114,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The company has a market cap of C$69.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

