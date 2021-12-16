Bean Cash Market Cap Tops $313,875.38 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $313,875.38 and $32.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,486,883,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

