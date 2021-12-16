Beaxy Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $558,868.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

