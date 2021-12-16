Beer Money Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,153.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $340,567.68 and approximately $6,153.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00205173 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.